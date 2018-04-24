France's Emmanuel Macron arrives in US for state visit

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the United States on Monday (April 23) for a three-day state visit seen as a test of his relationship with President Donald Trump, with the fate of the Iran nuclear deal and trade ties atop the agenda.

Macron, who arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington at about 1 pm (1am Singapore time), will later join Trump for dinner at Mount Vernon, the home of the first US president George Washington.

Their formal talks are set for Tuesday (April 24). Then on Wednesday, Macron will address a joint session of Congress.