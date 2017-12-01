Trump's former adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI over Russian links

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Michael Flynn, who was fired as United States President Donald Trump’s national security adviser after revelations that he lied about his communications with Russia’s ambassador, is expected to plead guilty on Friday (Dec 1) morning to lying to federal agents about the contact.

The charge against Flynn, 58, adds another prominent defendant to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller has already secured indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, as well as a guilty plea from a junior foreign policy adviser.

The single charge is outlined in a criminal information unsealed on Friday in a Washington, D.C. court.

Flynn is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in a Washington D.C. court at 10.30am local time, according to the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn, 58, was forced to resign less than a month into Mr Trump’s term. The White House was warned by the Justice Department that Flynn could be subjected to blackmail because his dealings with Russians had not been disclosed.

After he left the administration, Flynn filed an updated foreign registration form showing that he had not disclosed multiple contacts and payments from foreign entities while serving as a campaign adviser to Mr Trump starting in February 2016. At the time, Flynn, a retired Army general, ran a consulting business called Flynn Intel Group.

In one case, Flynn’s company received US$530,000 (S$713,947) from Inovo BV, a Dutch company working on behalf of Turkey’s government, to lobby the US for extradition of a dissident cleric who has opposed President Recep Erdogan of Turkey.

He has also disclosed payments from RT, described in an unclassified US intelligence report as “the Kremlin’s principal international propaganda outlet”, and Kaspersky Government Security, a cybersecurity business that US authorities say works closely with Russia’s main intelligence agency, the FSB.

Flynn initially drew scrutiny for a secret meeting that he and Mr Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, had with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak of Russia last December in Trump Tower.

Agents for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later asked Flynn in January whether he had talked with Mr Kislyak about sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama in retaliation for Russia’s election meddling.

Flynn, who as a private citizen during those conversations was barred from negotiating with foreign powers, told the agents that sanctions had not come up, the Washington Post has reported.

The Justice Department informed the White House that Flynn’s denial contradicted the contents of phone calls intercepted by intelligence agencies, potentially exposing him to blackmail by Moscow, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed current and former US officials.

Flynn resigned on Feb 13 after only 24 days on the job. In his resignation letter he apologised to the president and vice-president for giving them “incomplete information” about his interactions with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn has since drawn criticism for failing to disclose his consulting work for foreign governments while he was the top defence adviser to Mr Trump’s presidential campaign and serving in the transition and Cabinet.

Top House Democrats say that Flynn failed to disclose a 2015 Middle East business trip tied to a plan to build nuclear plants in the region using money from Saudi and Russian investors. The Democrats called the omission a crime.

Flynn is a retired Army lieutenant general who rose to the top of the military’s intelligence apparatus during a career notable for both his battlefield successes and his breeches of the Pentagon’s chain-of-command.

After he was fired by Obama in 2014 for bucking his military superiors, Flynn started a private lobbying and consulting practice that did business in foreign countries including Russia and Turkey.

Flynn did not disclose those contacts and payments, as required, when applying for his security clearance to work in the Trump White House, even though several of his clients worked on behalf of the Russian and Turkish governments.

The FBI’s investigation of Flynn gave rise to the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the wider Russia probe.

Even after Flynn’s firing, Mr Trump defended him publicly, calling him a “very good person” who had done nothing wrong. In private, Mr Trump asked his FBI director, Mr James Comey, to end the examination of Flynn, Mr Comey has testified. After Mr Comey refused, he was fired, he said.

Soon after, Mr Mueller was appointed as special counsel.

The charge against Flynn casts a renewed spotlight on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions recused himself from any investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election after Democratic lawmakers accused him of lying to Congress about his own conversations with Russian officials.

Flynn’s 33-year military career stretched from the 1983 Granada invasion, where he was a platoon leader, to stints as director of intelligence for the US Central Command, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the International Security Assistance Force.

He retired in 2014 after Mr Obama fired him as director of the Defence Intelligence Agency.