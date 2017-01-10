Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner tipped as senior advisor: reports

NEW YORK (AFP) - Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior advisor to the president, NBC News and other US television networks reported on Monday (Jan 10, 2017).

Kushner, 35, was a hugely influential if largely discreet confidant to his father-in-law during his 2016 campaign for the White House, but there are legal questions that could complicate his potential new job.

"Mr Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," NBC News quoted Kushner's lawyer as saying in a statement.

Kushner, a property developer and magazine publisher who has been credited with being the brains behind the scenes that helped get his father-in-law elected, is married to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka.

A federal nepotism law, passed after then-president John F Kennedy appointed his brother attorney general, prohibits any president from hiring a relative.

But Trump advisors have previously said there might be more leeway when it comes to the White House, rather than the cabinet.