Countering North Korean threat is Trump's 'top priority': Envoy

GENEVA (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's top priority is to protect the United States and its allies against the "growing threat" from North Korea, and America is ready to use "the full range of capabilities at our disposal," a US envoy said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the"path to dialogue still remains an option" for Pyongyang.

"North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes pose grave threats to the entire world," Wood said."My president's top priority remains protecting the homeland, U.S. territories and our allies against North Korean aggression.

"We remain prepared to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea," he told the forum.

There was no immediate reply from the North Korean delegate in the room.