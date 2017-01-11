Clinton: World looks to America for universal values

Former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made her second public appearance since losing the election to Donald Trump as she dedicated the Hillary Clinton Pavilion at the State Department saying the world looks to America because it "stands for universal values and aspirations."

Clinton said: "Democracy freedom and the rule of law are under attack around the world," adding that we would do well to remember what it feels like to stand in the shadow of the giant segment of the Berlin wall that will greet visitors here at the centre.

Clinton was joined by current Secretary of State John Kerry as well as former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.