Charlie Rose: Award-winning journalist whose interviewees range from presidents to movie stars

One of America's most respected broadcasters, Charlie Rose has been a ubiquitous force in television for decades.

In addition to being a familiar face to the US audience, he is also an award-winning journalist who has been recognised with accolades from the scientific and journalism communities and the recipient of many honorary degrees.

On Monday (Nov 20), however, he became the latest figure to be caught in a wave of sexual harassment allegations that has embroiled prominent men in entertainment, media and political circles.

The allegations made by eight women in a Washington Post report have led US networks CBS, PBS and Bloomberg, which aired his shows, to suspend his programmes.

Rose, 75, has apologised for his "inappropriate behaviour" but said that he does not believe that all of the allegations were accurate.

Rose's prestigious nightly one-hour programme named after him has been produced by his independent television production company since 1991. It airs nightly on the PBS network and is also broadcast on Bloomberg TV.

The show, whose simple set consists of a trademark black background and a round oak table, sees him conducting in-depth interviews with personalities from the world of science, politics, art, entertainment, business, sports and technology.

While the show lacks mass viewership, it is known for securing high-profile bookings, including guests such as former president Barack Obama, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and American business magnate Warren Buffett, the Washington Post reported.

Other big names who have been interviewed by Rose include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

For celebrities, getting on the Charlie Rose show was a coup, lending some measure of credibility to their star power. For those hoping to make it, the show turned them into celebrities, the New York Times noted.

For nearly a decade, Rose has also been a contributing correspondent for CBS's long-running Sunday night news magazine 60 Minutes.

In 2011, he was approached by the network to help it revamp its ailing morning show, now called CBS This Morning. Hosting alongside Gayle King, who is known popularly as Winfrey's best friend, the show has proved to be enormously successful for the network, the Times reported.

As an interviewer, Rose is known for employing an engaging yet serious tone - a marked contrast to the boisterous and argumentative style of interviews on cable television.

Asked by Forbes last year to compare his individual interview style against that of other television icons Larry King and Winfrey, he said: "What the three of us have together is that we're all engaged and we all view it not as just as questions and answers but as a conversation."

"A conversation is a form that gets the most out of a guest, which is the purpose of the engagement. Creating a dialogue results in the optimal benefit to the audience," he added.

Rose has been gifted with many awards in science and journalism.

In 2015, he won the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, and a year earlier, he appeared on TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world.

His 2013 interview with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad won him an Emmy Award and a Peabody Prize. In 2010, he was made a Knight of the French Legion of Honour.

Born in Henderson, North Carolina he graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in History and a J.D. from the School of Law.

Newsweek reported that he has been dating his long-term partner, Amanda Burden, since 1993. Burden, 73, serves as a Principal at Bloomberg Associates.

While their relationship has reportedly been off-and-on over the course of 24 years, they are often spotted together at social events around New York City.

Burden has spoken fondly of their relationship, saying: "I'm sure couples wonder what to talk to each other about at night. But we don't. I say, 'Who was on today?'"

He was previously married in 1968 to Mary King, whom he met in college. They divorced in 1980 and have no children.