No improper contacts with Russia, says Kushner

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (centre) arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (centre) arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on July 24, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Top White House aide Jared Kushner insisted Monday (July 24) he had no improper contacts with Russian officials during Donald Trump's presidential campaign, after appearing before a Senate committee investigating Moscow's alleged meddling in the US election.

"The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said after a closed-door hearing of the Senate's Intelligence Committee.

"Let me be very clear - I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts."

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice