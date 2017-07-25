No improper contacts with Russia, says Kushner

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Top White House aide Jared Kushner insisted Monday (July 24) he had no improper contacts with Russian officials during Donald Trump's presidential campaign, after appearing before a Senate committee investigating Moscow's alleged meddling in the US election.

"The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said after a closed-door hearing of the Senate's Intelligence Committee.

"Let me be very clear - I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts."