Syrian girl, 7, who tweeted from Aleppo meets Turkey's Erdogan

A handout picture taken and released by the Turkish Presidential press office on Dec 21, 2016 shows Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) posing as he holds in his arms the seven-year-old Bana al-Abed (left), who tweeted from Aleppo on the attacks, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.PHOTO: AFP
A handout picture taken and released by the Turkish Presidential press office on Dec 21, 2016 shows Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (centre) and his wife Emine Erdogan (2nd right) posing with the seven-year-old Bana al-Abed (3rd left) and her family at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. PHOTO: AFP
Syrian Bana al-Abed is filmed by her mother as they prepare to post on Twitter in English about life in the besieged eastern districts of Syria's Aleppo, on Oct 12, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Dec 21, 2016, 10:00 pm SGT

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - A seven-year-old Syrian girl who drew global attention with her Twitter updates from besieged Aleppo met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at his palace in Ankara on Wednesday (Dec 21).

Photographs released on Erdogan's official Twitter account showed the president hugging Bana Alabed as she sat on his lap.

Bana and her mother Fatemah were evacuated safely along with 25,000 other people from the rebel-held eastern part of Aleppo this week.

Turkey has supported rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"I was pleased to host @AlabedBana and her family at the Presidential Complex today. Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria," Erdogan said on his official Twitter account.

 

Helped by her mother, who manages the @AlabedBana account, Bana Alabed has uploaded pictures and videos of life during the nearly six-year-old Syrian war, gaining around 352,000 followers on the micro-blogging site since September.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said when Bana and her mother were evacuated from Aleppo that she would be brought to Turkey with her family.

The eventual departure of thousands left in Aleppo's insurgent zone will hand full control of the city to Assad, the biggest prize of the nearly six-year-old civil war.

