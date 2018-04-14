Syria says joint strikes a violation of international law, 'doomed to fail'

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - Syrian state media slammed Western strikes on Saturday (April 14) as illegal and "doomed to fail," after the US, France, and Britain launched a joint operation against the Damascus government.

"The tripartite aggression is a flagrant violation of international law," state news agency SANA said.

US, British and French forces pounded Syria with strikes early on Saturday after a suspected gas attack killed dozens of people last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian state television said government air defence systems were responding to “the American aggression” and aired video of missiles being fired into a dark night sky.

It was not clear if they hit anything. It reported that 13 missiles had been shot down by Syrian air defences near Al-Kiswa, a town south of Damascus.

The US-led attack on Syria will be seen as limited if it is now over and there is no second round of strikes, said a senior official in the regional alliance that has supported President Assad in the Syrian war.

“If it is finished, and there is no second round, it will be considered limited,” the official told Reuters.

The official said the Syrian government and its allies have "absorbed" the US-led attack and the targeted sites were evacuated days ago thanks to a warning from Russia.

“We have absorbed the strike”, the official told Reuters.

“We had an early warning of the strike from the Russians ... and all military bases were evacuated a few days ago,” the official said.

Around 30 missiles were fired in the attack, and a third of them were shot down, the official said.

“We are carrying out an assessment of the material damages,” the official added.

Hizbollah’s Al Manar TV showed video of Damascus residents staging small, impromptu rallies protesting the strikes, with some waving Syrian flags.

Mr Sharif Shehadeh, a former Syrian lawmaker, said by telephone from Damascus that the attack “was a victory for Syria".

“Instead of weakening the government, it only made it stronger,” he said. “Trump did it to save face.”

State news agency SANA said three civilians were wounded in the Homs attacks, but did not give a toll for Damascus or mention any combatant casualties.

Several missiles hit a research centre in Barzeh, north of Damascus, “destroying a building that included scientific labs and a training centre,” SANA reported.

State media published images of a cloud of reddish smoke hanging over the capital.

But it said skies were clear over Aleppo in the north, Hasakeh in the north-east, and Latakia and Tartus along the western coast, where key Syrian and Russian military installations are located.

Syrian state TV said the attack was being confronted by the pro-Damascus “anti-terror axis”, a phrase suggesting that Mr Assad’s foreign allies, Iran and Russia, may be helping to defend Syria.

Russia's ambassador to the United States warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia's President.

"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. "Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences."

"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," he added. "The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries."

Syria has been attacked just as it had a chance for peace, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said hours after the air strikes.

“First the ‘Arab spring’ tested the Syrian people, then Islamic State (in Iraq and Syria), now smart American rockets. The capital of a sovereign government, trying for years to survive under terrorist aggression, has been attacked,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

“You have to be quite abnormal to attack Syria’s capital just at the moment when it had a chance for a peaceful future,” she wrote.

Ms Zakharova suggested that Western media bore some responsibility for the strikes, claiming the White House cited “multiple media sources” on the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma.

“American and other Western media must understand their responsibility for what happened,” Ms Zakharova wrote.

Syrian opposition leader Nasra al-Hariri called on Saturday for an end to what he described as all attacks against civilians by the Syrian state and its allies, whether using chemical or conventional weapons.

“Maybe the regime will not use chemical weapons again, but it will not hesitate to use weapons the international community has allowed it, such as barrel bombs and cluster bombs,” Hariri, head of the main Syrian opposition bloc, said in a tweet.