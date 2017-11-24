At least 85 killed after militants target mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai

At least 75 people were wounded in the attack on the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city, according to a health ministry spokesman.
At least 75 people were wounded in the attack on the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city, according to a health ministry spokesman.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
30 min ago

CAIRO (REUTERS) -  At least 85 people were killed and 80 wounded when suspected militants set off a bomb and opened fire at a mosque in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai on Friday (Nov 24), state media and eyewitnesses said.

Eyewitnesses reported ambulances ferrying casualties from the scene to nearby hospitals after the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city. Another 75 people were wounded, MENA reported.

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi convened an emergency security meeting soon after the attack, state television reported.

Egypt’s security forces are battling an insurgency by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group (ISIS) in north Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers since fighting there intensified over the last three years.

Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks, but have also tried to expand beyond the peninsula by hitting Egyptian Christian churches and pilgrims..

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch