Iran's Rouhani congratulates Putin on 'decisive victory'

TEHERAN (AFP) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday (March 19) congratulated Mr Vladimir Putin on his "decisive victory" in Russia's presidential election and vowed to boost ties between Teheran and Moscow.

"I am sure that during your new term, relations between our two countries will develop further," he said in a message on the presidential website.

Mr Rouhani emphasised "the will and determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen its cooperation with Russia bilaterally, regionally and internationally".

Mr Putin is set for another six years in power after winning a record victory on Sunday.

Mr Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, recorded his best-ever election performance with 76.67 per cent of the vote, but rejected the possibility of staying in power indefinitely.

Iran and Russia have strengthened their ties in recent years, both giving major military and financial backing to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.