Iran confirms new missile test, says did not violate nuclear deal

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday (Feb 1).

Hossein Dehghan said the test did not violate the country's deal on its nuclear programme or the United Nations Security Council's resolution.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," he said.

A US official said Iran on Sunday test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after travelling 630 miles (1,010 km).