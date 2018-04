ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Fire engulfed several floors of a hospital in western Istanbul on Thursday (April 5), live television footage showed.

Broadcaster NTV said buildings in the vicinity of the Gaziosmanpasa Taksim Educational and Research Hospital were being evacuated, and firefighters were battling the fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Taksim İlk Yardım Hastanesinde yangın çıkalı birkaç dakika oldu.



Temennimiz sivillerin tamamının önceden boşaltılmış olması.

(This story is developing)