Benjamin Netanyahu spokesman confirms PM taken to hospital for tests

Netanyahu gestures as he addresses a health conference in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2018.
Netanyahu gestures as he addresses a health conference in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
19 min ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the leader was taken to hospital on Tuesday (March 27) for tests following an illness.

"The Prime Minister is suffering from a high fever and is coughing," a spokesman for the 68-year-old Netanyahu, said in a text message.

Netanyahu's personal physician believes the prime minister had not fully recovered from an illness two weeks ago and therefore decided he should undergo further tests at hospital, the spokesman said.

(This story is developing)

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get a degree without leaving the house? Here’s how
Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Save better and smarter online
Preparing students for the green business revolution