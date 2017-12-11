Macron urges Netanyahu to show 'courage' with Palestinians

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show "courage" in his dealings with the Palestinians to build goodwill that would help rekindle the peace process.

"I urged the prime minister to show courage in his dealings with the Palestinians to get us out of the current dead-end," Macron said after talks in Paris with the Israeli leader.

He began his prepared statement by condemning "all the attacks in these last few hours and days" against Israel following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.