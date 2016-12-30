Kremlin says US sanctions will harm ties, Putin will order 'appropriate' retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question during his annual media conference at the International Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 23, 2016.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question during his annual media conference at the International Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 23, 2016. PHOTO: EPA
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 23, 2016.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 23, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
20 min ago
Updated
1 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) – The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Dec 29) that a new round of US sanctions against Russia would harm relations between Moscow and Washington. 

Dmitry Peskov said Putin would order an “appropriate”retaliation to the sanctions, which included the expulsion of 35 diplomats. 

In a conference call with reporters, Peskov said Moscow doubted the effectiveness of the measures as the current US presidential administration was stepping down in three weeks.

 

In addition to the expulsions, Washington closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to what it called a campaign of harassment by Russia against American diplomats in Moscow.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping