UN court finds ex-Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity

THE HAGUE (REUTERS) - Ratko Mladic, the ex-Bosnian Serb general accused of ordering the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica was on Wednesday (Nov 22) found guilty by a United Nations tribunal of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors had demanded a life sentence for Mladic, 74, who was the Serb army commander in Bosnia's 1992-95 war and is also charged with crimes against humanity over the siege of Sarajevo in which 11,000 civilians died from shelling and sniper fire.

(This story is developing.)