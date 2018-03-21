Singapore leaders congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin for his re-election

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin for his re-election victory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday (March 21).

In her letter to Mr Putin, Madam Halimah wrote that this year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Russia.

She noted that both countries enjoy excellent ties that are underpinned by broad-based and mutually-beneficial cooperation.

"I am confident that the relations between our two countries and the friendship between our peoples will continue to grow in the next 50 years and beyond," she wrote.

Madam Halimah also extended an invitation to Mr Putin to make a state visit to Singapore.

Writing to Mr Putin, Mr Lee offered his "warmest congratulations" for Mr Putin's re-election.

Noting that it was the 50th anniversary of Singapore and Russia's diplomatic relations, he said both countries shared many common interests.

"Bilateral ties in areas such as trade, investment and training are growing, and we cooperate productively at international fora like the East Asia Summit, Asia-Europe Meeting, United Nations and Arctic Council," he wrote.

"The high-level Singapore-Russia Inter-governmental Commission, co-chaired by two Deputy Prime Ministers, continues to play a key role in expanding cooperation. Negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore are making progress," he added.

Describing Russia as a valuable dialogue partner of Asean, Mr Lee also invited Mr Putin to attend the East Asia Summit, which Singapore will be hosting as Asean chair in November.

Mr Putin won a record victory in a presidential election on Sunday, giving him another six years on the job.