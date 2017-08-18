Several people injured after stabbings and shots fired in Finland's city of Turku: Reports

HELSINKI (REUTERS/AFP) – Several people were stabbed in an attack in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday (Aug 18), police said, warning people to stay away from the city as they reinforced security around the country.

Police said they arrested one person after a shootout and had launched a manhunt for other possible attackers.

“Police shot the suspected perpetrator in the legs,” police wrote on Twitter. “The person has been arrested. We recommend that people avoid central Turku.”

Police did not confirm the number of victims.

Public television station Yle reported that central Turku was on lockdown, with witnesses saying they had seen bodies lying on the ground in a busy area of the town. Businesses were shut.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack and that police were inspecting departing trains and buses.

An eyewitness saw four or five ambulances near the city’s main square, the paper said.

“The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today,” Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on his Twitter account.

British newspaper The Sun said there were reports of multiple attackers with knives.

It cited witnesses as saying they heard gunshots and others reported stabbings in the Market Square.

BREAKING:

Shots & casualties reported in central Turku Finland https://t.co/GAlum3lFsD pic.twitter.com/ZsMZrmkV2N — Buster Hyde USMC/Ret (@BusterUSMC) August 18, 2017

Turussa Kauppatorilla ja Puutorilla liikkunut ryhmä puukoin ja astaloin aseistautuneita hlöitä. Uhreja tullut. Silminnäkijän kuva. pic.twitter.com/E0O0l5w5EF — Tuomas Rimpiläinen (@TRimpilainen) August 18, 2017

MTV3 television reported that police have raised security at Helsinki airport and at train stations.

In 2012, Finland’s then-prime minister Jyrki Katainen escaped a knife attack in Turku while campaigning for municipal elections.

The man who approached him carrying a knife was found to be psychologically disturbed and no charges were brought against him.