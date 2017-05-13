Renault latest to be hit by global cyber attack

PARIS (AFP) - French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyber attacks sweeping the globe, the company's management said on Saturday (May 13).

"We have been affected," a spokeswoman told AFP, saying they were assessing the situation to try to find a solution.

"Work is going on since last night. We are doing what is needed to counter this attack," she added.

The cyber attacks swept the globe on Friday, apparently exploiting a flaw exposed in documents leaked from the United States National Security Agency.

The attacks - which experts said affected dozens of countries - used a technique known as ransomware that locks users' files unless they pay the attackers a designated sum in the virtual currency Bitcoin.

Also affected by the onslaught were computer networks at hospitals in Britain, Russia's interior ministry, the Spanish telecom giant Telefonica and the US delivery firm FedEx, along with many other organisations.