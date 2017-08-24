Pentagon chief Mattis says Russia trying to redraw borders by force

US Defence Secretary James Mattis said Russia has not abided by the Minsk ceasefire agreement meant to end separatist violence in eastern Ukraine.
Published
33 min ago

KIEV (Reuters) - US Defence Secretary James Mattis on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday (aug 24) said Washington would continue to put pressure on Russia over what he called its aggressive behaviour, but stopped short of promising to provide lethal weapons to Kiev.

Mattis said Russia has not abided by the Minsk ceasefire agreement meant to end separatist violence in eastern Ukraine.

"Despite Russia's denials, we know they are seeking to redraw international borders by force, undermining the sovereign and free nations of Europe," Mattis told reporters, alongside Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

This story is developing.

