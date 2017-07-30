Two killed, four wounded in German disco shooting

BERLIN (AFP, REUTERS) – A gunman opened fire at a disco in southern Germany early on Sunday (July 30), killing one and wounding four before being shot by police, officials said in a statement.

The 34-year-old attacker "was critically injured in a shootout with police officers as he left the disco, and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital," police said in a statement.

The motive for the shooting at the nightclub in the southern German city of Konstanz is unclear. One police officer was also injured in the exchange of fire with the suspect.

Police said in a statement that special commando forces have been deployed in the city as it was not clear if the suspected had acted alone or had accomplices.

On Friday, a failed asylum seeker killed one person and injured six others in the northern city of Hamburg. Officials said he was an Islamist known to security forces and he had was psychologically unstable.