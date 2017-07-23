Macron to discuss Ukraine next week with Putin, Merkel and Poroshenko

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron will call the leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine on Monday (July 24) to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, his office said in a statement.

The conversations with Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Petro Poroshenko are part of efforts involving the four countries since 2014 to resolve the separatist conflict in which some 10,000 people have been killed.

A ceasefire agreement was signed in February 2015 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, but has failed to end the violence.