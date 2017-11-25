London's Oxford Circus station evacuated; armed police on scene

LONDON (REUTERS) - London’s Oxford Circus underground station in the heart of the British capital’s main shopping district was being evacuated on Friday evening (Nov 24) and armed police were on the scene, a Reuters witness said.
British Transport Police (BTP) said its officers were at the station, responding to an incident.
“The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time,” BTP said on Twitter.
The Reuters witness said the area around the station had been cleared of people and traffic. Police were urging people to go inside buildings.
“If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing (with it),” the Metropolitan Police said on their official Twitter feed.
Fire engines were heading towards the scene, the witness added.
Police later said one woman had suffered a minor injury leaving Oxford Street station, but that there were no other reports of casualties.
The capital’s transport operator, Transport for London, said trains were not stopping at the station due to the unspecified incident.
Police warned people to avoid the area, in London's West End.
BBC reporter Helen Bushby said she had seen a "mass stampede" of people running away from the station, with some people "screaming and crying".
Oxford Circus station is in the heart of London’s shopping district, which is particularly busy because of stores offering Black Friday discounts.