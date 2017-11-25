London's Oxford Circus station evacuated; armed police on scene

LONDON (REUTERS) - London’s Oxford Circus underground station in the heart of the British capital’s main shopping district was being evacuated on Friday evening (Nov 24) and armed police were on the scene, a Reuters witness said.

British Transport Police (BTP) said its officers were at the station, responding to an incident.

“The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time,” BTP said on Twitter.

The Reuters witness said the area around the station had been cleared of people and traffic. Police were urging people to go inside buildings.

“If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing (with it),” the Metropolitan Police said on their official Twitter feed.

Fire engines were heading towards the scene, the witness added.

Police later said one woman had suffered a minor injury leaving Oxford Street station, but that there were no other reports of casualties.

Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations now both reopened and all trains are stopping normally. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) November 24, 2017

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

The capital’s transport operator, Transport for London, said trains were not stopping at the station due to the unspecified incident.

Police warned people to avoid the area, in London's West End.

Police called at 16:38 to a number of reports of shots fired on #OxfordStreet & underground at Oxford Circus tube station. Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from @BTP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Please continue to avoid the Oxford Street and Regent Street area. If you are in the area, go into a building and stay inside until further notice.



Oxford Circus and Bond Street Tube remain shut @metpoliceuk @TfL — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident. All trains are not stopping and paper tickets will be accepted on local buses — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) November 24, 2017

An unusual hustle in Oxford Circus, people run out from a shop screaming, police arrived and closed the road pic.twitter.com/D9CPTAXu0E — Semanur Pekkendir (@SemanurPe) November 24, 2017

Breaking: People are evacuating Oxford Circus Tube station. People are panicking and hiding in nearby stores. pic.twitter.com/QBfww3QzTb — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 24, 2017

Gunshots screams and sirens at Oxford Circus pic.twitter.com/PsztjyL4us — Maaiysa (@Maaiysa) November 24, 2017

Oxford Circus seen from the Tottenham Court Road end. Lock down and lots of police cars #oxfordstreet pic.twitter.com/SbfE72AvLN — Matteo Berlucchi (@matteoberlucchi) November 24, 2017

BBC reporter Helen Bushby said she had seen a "mass stampede" of people running away from the station, with some people "screaming and crying".

Oxford Circus station is in the heart of London’s shopping district, which is particularly busy because of stores offering Black Friday discounts.