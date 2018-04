VIENNA (AFP) - A female corpse without head or forearms was found Friday (April 13) on the bed of an Austrian lake, police said.

"The torso was found by a local resident and is believed to have been there several months," police spokesman Helmut Greiner told AFP.

"Sniffer dogs and police divers are currently in operation trying to find the remaining body parts," Greiner added.

The gruesome discovery was made in the shallow Lake Neusiedl straddling the border between Austria and Hungary.