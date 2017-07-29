Hamburg attacker was known to security forces as Islamist: Mayor

A police investigator works at the crime scene after a knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany on July 28, 2017.
A police investigator works at the crime scene after a knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany on July 28, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
33 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - The 26-year-old migrant who killed one person and injured six others in a knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket on Friday (July 28) was known to German security forces as an Islamist, the city's mayor said.

Olaf Scholz said during a news conference on Saturday that an initial investigation found that the man, an asylum seeker who could not be deported because he had no identification papers, is also believed to have psychological problems.

Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said that while initial findings showed the attacker had acted alone it could not be completely ruled out that he had accomplices.

