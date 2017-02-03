Suspected lone wolf terrorist who tried to enter Louvre museum in Paris shot by security forces

A suspected lone wolf terrorist who attacked security forces as he tried to enter Paris's Louvre museum on Friday (Feb 3) was shot and gravely injured, Paris police said.

The man charged at two soldiers patrolling Carrousel, the underground shopping mall linked to the world-famous museum, with a machete as he made threatening remarks, Paris police chief Michel Cadot said on the police department's Twitter account.

Le Monde newspaper reported that the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he charged at the soldiers.

He injured one of them before the other soldier opened fire five times in self-defence, Cadot said on Twitter. The attacker was seriously injured in the stomach while the injured soldier sustain injuried to his scalp, Cadot added.

No one else was injured, according to initial accounts.

Cadot said the man's remarks indicated that he was going to carry out a terrorist attack. Police believed that the man was acting alone.

Cadot said police did not find any explosives in the two bag packs carried by the man, who has been taken into custody.

The museum, the Carrousel and their surrounding grounds were being cordoned off, Cadot said on Twitter. The 250 visitors who were in the museum at the time of the attack were being evacuated in small groups.

Le Figaro said the authorities have summoned an explosives clearing unit.

The Louvre is a sprawling former royal palace in the heart of Paris housing the Mona Lisa and other world-famous works of art.

France has suffered a string of attacks, beginning in January 2015 when extremist gunmen killed cartoonists and journalists at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper in Paris in revenge for publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.