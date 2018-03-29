France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial for corruption, influence peddling

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on March 28, 2018.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on March 28, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS (REUTERS) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face trial over charges he misused his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign, Le Monde reported on Thursday (March 29).

The case came about after investigators used phone-taps to examine separate allegations that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi funded Mr Sarkozy's campaign and began to suspect he had kept tabs on a separate case through a network of informants.

Mr Sarkozy's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing

