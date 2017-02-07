Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial over 2012 campaign financing: Legal source

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will be facing trial for allegedly fraudulently financing his 2012 bid for re-election.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will be facing trial for allegedly fraudulently financing his 2012 bid for re-election. PHOTO: AFP
Published
45 min ago
Updated
35 min ago

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial over the allegedly fraudulent financing of his failed 2012 bid for re-election, a legal source told AFP on Tuesday (Feb 7).

The prosecution claims Sarkozy greatly exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros (S$34 million) by using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.

The source added that 13 others would also face trial over the so-called ‘Bygmalion Affair’, which has involved charges of spending overruns and funding irregularities.  

The decision to put Sarkozy on trial comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal finances in the build-up to this year’s presidential election in April and May.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping