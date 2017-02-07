Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial over 2012 campaign financing: Legal source

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial over the allegedly fraudulent financing of his failed 2012 bid for re-election, a legal source told AFP on Tuesday (Feb 7).

The prosecution claims Sarkozy greatly exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros (S$34 million) by using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.

The source added that 13 others would also face trial over the so-called ‘Bygmalion Affair’, which has involved charges of spending overruns and funding irregularities.

The decision to put Sarkozy on trial comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal finances in the build-up to this year’s presidential election in April and May.