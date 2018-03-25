Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont who faces up to 25 years in prison in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition has been detained in Germany, said his lawyer.

Puigdemont went into self-imposed exile in Belgium last year, shortly after the Catalan parliament made a symbolic declaration of independence from Spain. He arrived in Finland on Thursday (March 22) to meet lawmakers and attend a conference.

On Friday (March 23), Spanish supreme court judge Pablo Llarena ruled that 25 separatist politicians, including Puigdemont, would face trial on charges of rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state. Of those, five were sent on Friday to pre-trial jail, among them Jordi Turull, a close ally of Puigdemont who was due to be put forward for a second vote on Saturday (March 24) to become the next regional president.

This story is developing.