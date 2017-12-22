Explosion outside Greek court shatters windows; no injuries

ATHENS (REUTERS) - A makeshift bomb exploded outside a Greek court in Athens early on Friday (Dec 22), shattering windows and damaging the facade of the building.

Shots were also fired at a person guarding the Athens Appeal Court building, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis told state television. There were no reports of injuries but the Justice Ministry suspended the court's operation for one day.

Police, who had cordoned off the area, later found a bag which had contained the makeshift bomb outside the building.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, state buildings, police and politicians are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political violence.