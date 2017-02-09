Explosion at French nuclear plant, no nuclear risk: Official

An explosion occurred at the Flamanville nuclear plant (pictured) in France on Feb 9, 2017.
An explosion occurred at the Flamanville nuclear plant (pictured) in France on Feb 9, 2017.
PARIS (REUTERS) – An explosion occurred at French utility EDF’s Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday (Feb 9) but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said.

A report in Ouest France newspaper said there may be some injuries. M6 radio said five people were slightly injured.

Officials at the state-backed company’s Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 1,300 MW each Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors were build in the 1980s. A new reactor is being built at the site but the explosion did not take place there, a spokeswoman said.

The nuclear safety authority ASN said it had no information and could not immediately comment.

