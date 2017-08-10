Double-decker bus crashes into building in London, passengers injured

LONDON - A double-decker bus crashed into a building in south London, British police said on Thursday (Aug 10), injuring a number of people and trapping two passengers.

The Metropolitan Police said they had been called to reports of a collision on Lavender Hill, near London's busy Clapham Junction train station, Reuters news agency reported.

"The driver has been taken to a south London hospital. A number of passengers were treated by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at the scene," police said in a statement.

"Two passengers remain trapped on the upper deck. The road is currently closed to traffic."

BBC news website reported that two women were trapped on the upper deck and cited the London Fire Brigade (LFB) as saying they were conscious.

Photos on social media show the bus smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre in Lavender Hill, causing the shop front to collapse.

"I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row,'' BBC quoted passenger Andrew Matthews, 34, as saying. He was one of about a dozen passengers on the bus.

"I noticed a lady wedged in the front right-hand side. She was screaming for help. There was a lot of blood," he said.

Another witness told BBC that smoke could be seen coming from underneath the bus.

"I saw this woman shouting and banging on the glass. Everybody shouted 'fire, fire,' said Solange Morin, 33, who lives nearby.

(This story is developing)