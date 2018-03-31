Czech Republic proposes overhauling national anthem that is deemed 'too short', not majestic enough

The Czech Republic is reportedly proposing an overhaul of its national anthem, which has been deemed "too short" and not majestic enough, reports say.

The song Kde domov muj, or Where Is My Home, was written by Josef Kajetan Tyl to music by Frantisek Skroup in 1834.

The central European country adopted the first verse of the song as the Czech part of the national anthem in 1918, when Czechoslovakia was formed, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The second verse of the national anthem then was from a Slovak song.

The anthem was split respectively between the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993 with the countries' separation.

Czech Radio said in a report on Wednesday that the Czech Olympic Committee had unveiled a few new versions of Kde domov muj, in time for the 100th anniversary of the state's foundation this year.

The four new arrangements of the anthem, created by composer Milos Bok, were recorded in December by the Prague Symphony Orchestra.

The versions include an instrumental tune that can be played for sporting events. It is longer than the current, "unusually short" anthem, Czech Radio said.

Czech Olympic Committee president Jiri Kejval was quoted as saying that the song is "almost 200 years old".

"Maybe, when we have the 100th anniversary of the Czech state, it's time to have a think about the new version that will maybe be more modern," he said.