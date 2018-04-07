Several dead as car drives into crowd in Germany, driver kills himself

BERLIN (AFP, REUTERS) - Several people were killed and injured on Saturday (April 7) when a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in the German city of Munster, local media reports said.

Police later confirmed the driver had killed himself.

The DPA news agency said a car had hit bystanders in the western city.

Police confirmed there had been casualties but did not immediately say what happened.

According to Reuters, a spokesman said there were "several dead, probably including the suspect", and around 30 people injured.

“There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene,” the regional police service said on Twitter.

Police also urged people to avoid “speculation” about the incident.

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.

It is believed that the crash took place near the statue Kipernkel statue in the old town area of the city.

In photos of the scene, crowds can be seen gathered around several injured, while restaurant chairs and tables are scattered across the ground. Panicked people can be seen calling for help.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence after a possible Van crash in #Muenster pic.twitter.com/GCRf9gUyHY — Daniel Kollenberg (@thedaniel3009) April 7, 2018

A source told Reuters that an attack could not be ruled out.

The incident evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people. Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck on Dec 19, 2016, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.