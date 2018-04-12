British PM Theresa May orders submarines to move within missile range of Syria

The British Royal Navy submarine HMS Astute leaving Barrow-in-Furness for sea trials on Nov 15, 2009. British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered British Royal Navy submarines to move within missile range of Syria.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered British submarines to move within missile range of Syria in readiness for strikes against the Syrian military that could begin as early as Thursday (April 12) night, the Daily Telegraph newspaper said.

Mrs May has not reached a final decision on whether Britain would join any strikes by the United States and France in response to a suspected chemical attack, but wants to be able to act swiftly, the newspaper said.

It quoted government sources as saying Britain was "doing everything necessary" to be able to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles from submarines against military targets in Syria.

 
 
