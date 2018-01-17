British man turns up at Iceland airport wearing all his clothes to avoid baggage fee, gets banned from flight twice

A British tourist was barred twice from flying home at Iceland's Keflavik International Airport, after he first turned up wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts.

Mr Ryan Carney Williams, who goes by the name Ryan Hawaii on Twitter, reportedly did so to avoid paying for excess luggage on his British Airways flight to London last Wednesday (Jan 10).

A day later, he was again banned from boarding an easyJet flight, after the airline heard about his behaviour.

According to local news website Iceland Monitor, Mr Williams was denied a boarding pass by British Airways for donning all the clothes that would not fit into his check-in luggage.

He was later arrested for being rude and for refusing to leave the flight desk when asked to do so, the report said.

Mr Williams documented the incident on his Twitter account, where he was filmed draped in multiple clothing, with at least two sweaters tied around his neck.

"They're really having me dress like this to go on, and they won't even let me go on," he said in the video.

He also called the airline "despicable" and questioned if he was a victim of racial profiling.

In a second video, he is seen asking airport staff for an explanation on why he could not board his flight.

Mr Williams later explained on Twitter that could not afford the excess baggage fee of £90 (S$164), "as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week".

To everyone reporting on my airport experience in Iceland.



PLEASE STOP SAYING I was EVADING excess baggage fees....I couldn't AFFORD the fee (£90) as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week.



Paints a VERY different picture.



Thankful that anyone cares tho. — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 16, 2018

While check-in went smoothly for his easyJet flight the next day, Mr Williams was later prevented from boarding at the gate, reported the Evening Standard.

And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason :) @easyJet @British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service pic.twitter.com/Ivoc0WZvXl — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 11, 2018

Spoke to @easyjet via dm and this was there response, can't believe this is real life right now... pic.twitter.com/h8EqkEwTpH — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 13, 2018

An easyJet spokesman told the London newspaper: "The captain and the ground crew were concerned about reports from the previous day, so we provided a refund and he travelled with another airline."

Mr Williams posted several screenshots of his exchange with the low-cost carrier, who initially did not offer him a refund.

In a statement, British Airways said that its hand baggage fares from Iceland are from £47 each way.

"We do understand that our customer's plans can change so they can choose to pay a fee at the airport if they need an extra bag," the statement said.

The airline also denied in a statement to the Telegraph that the incident was related to Mr Williams' race.

"The decision to deny boarding was absolutely not based on race. We do not tolerate threatening or abusive behaviour from any customer, and will always take the appropriate action," a spokesman said.

It was reported that Mr Williams eventually made it back home on a Norwegian airline, though it is unclear what had become of his clothes.