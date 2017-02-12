Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner says her millions has made her miserable

LONDON - It's true, money can't buy you happiness.

Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner wishes she never won a fortune when she was just 17, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday (Feb 12).

Ms Jane Park, now 21, won £1 million in 2013 with the first lottery ticket she ever bought.

She has been in the media spotlight after openly declaring her win on Facebook, and was even featured in a BBC documentary on her first year as a millionaire.

Back then, the teenager from Edinburgh seemed to revel in her riches, buying a large property and throwing herself a lavish 18th birthday party.

She also splashed cash on luxury goods, a breast enhancement, lip fillers and botox. However, she said in television interviews that her tastes continue to be ordinary and she preferred flying economy to first class.

Now, Ms Park says she is so stressed out that she is considering suing Camelot, Britain's lottery organiser, the British news website said.

"People look at me and think, 'I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.' But they don't realise the extent of my stress.

"I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?" she told the Daily Mail.

Ms Parks said that her grandmother had warned her about this.

"My nana Anne told me, 'You might as well have given me a gun.' I was like, 'Nana, what are you talking about? This is the best thing ever?' But now I totally agree."

She now thinks that the age limit for buying the lottery, which is 16, should be raised to 18.

"However, she did admit she has never considered getting rid of the money to relieve herself of the burden," The Daily Mail said.

Ms Park also said in an earlier interview that moving out to a large house was lonely and scary.

She moved back to council housing to be with her family and said she has struggled to find a boyfriend who is not after her money.

Reports said she broke up with ex-boyfriend Mark Scales in 2015 after showering him with gifts, including a £7,000 Rolex.

Last year, she split from boyfriend Connor George, the report said.

Media reports and her own social media posts have also attracted much hate on the Internet.

Camelot said in a statement that it put Jane in touch with a winner who won at a similar age so they could share their experiences.

"We have been in touch with Jane from time to time since her win to ­offer ongoing support. It is always up to the winners as to ­whether they want to take up that support," it said.