Britain's young royals begin tour of Poland and Germany

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge (left) with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (left) with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
(From left) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with British Ambassador Jonathan Knott at the Presidential Palace in Poland, on July 17, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
4 hours ago

WARSAW (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince William took his young family to Warsaw on Monday (July 17) for a four-day tour of Poland and Germany that will take in World War Two memorials and meetings with locals.

Prince George, who turns four this month, walked down the steps of the plane while his two-year-old sister, Charlotte, was carried down by her mother, Kate.

"Their Royal Highnesses will take time during the tour to acknowledge the complex 20th century history of each country,"Kensington Palace tweeted, adding that they "hope to meet as many people as possible during the tour".

William, second-in-line to the throne, and Kate will visit the Warsaw Uprising museum which commemorates a 1944 battle against Nazi German occupiers, in which tens of thousands died and the city was bombed and razed to the ground.

"We selected the museum as an example of the adversity Poles have faced, the heroism they have shown," British ambassador to Poland, Jonathan Knott, told Reuters.

They will tour a former Nazi concentration camp in Stutthof on Tuesday, the first built by Germany outside its borders after the start of World War Two. More than 85,000 died there.

Also on Tuesday, they will visit a museum in Gdansk commemorating the Solidarity movement which shook communist rule in the 1980s. In Germany they are due to visit the Berlin Holocaust Memorial.

