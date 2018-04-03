Britain wants 'proportionate' response to Russia after spy poisoning

Police officers stand outside the Russian Embassy in London on March 18, 2018.
Police officers stand outside the Russian Embassy in London on March 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Published
42 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain is looking for a"proportionate way" to respond to the threat posed by Russia, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday (Apr 3), after a retired Russian army official said the poisoning of a former spy could start a new world war.

"We need to respond in a proportionate way to this aggressive behaviour from Russia and that's what we're doing,"the spokesman said when asked if there was a real risk of triggering a war.

Evgeny Buzhinsky, a retired lieutenant general, was quoted in British newspapers on Tuesday as saying the fallout of the attack could trigger "the last war in the history of mankind".

This story is developing.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food