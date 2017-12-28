Blast from home-made bomb rips through supermarket in Russia's St Petersburg

MOSCOW (AFP) – An explosion at a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg injured at least four people on Wednesday (Dec 27), officials said, with investigators working at the scene after moving shoppers away.

Officials later said the blast had been caused by a home-made bomb.

“A homemade explosive device with the power equivalent to 200 grammes of TNT filled with lethal fragments went off in a Saint Petersburg shopping centre,” Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Russian news agencies.

Four people were hospitalised.

Petrenko earlier said the incident has been classed as attempted murder, without mentioning terrorism as a possible cause.

Police said the blast occurred in a supermarket north-east of the city centre, with sources telling Russian agencies that the exploding object was traced to a storage locker.

“About 6.30pm there was the sound of a blast. As a result, several people have been injured,” the Saint Petersburg police said, giving the incident’s location.

In #StPetersburg, #Russia, an #explosion is reported at a luggage locker in a supermarket: 3 people wounded according to latest reports. #Terrorism? Or someone's bag just exploded randomly?https://t.co/FF31H81ZIV pic.twitter.com/MA11VekPeD — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) December 27, 2017

First video from scene of explosion #StPetersburg

pic.twitter.com/oCiIEsPMSx — Knowledgeسيعود غريبا (@nogoinegypt) December 27, 2017

“There is no fire. All shoppers have been evacuated,” an emergencies ministry representative told Interfax, adding that police and investigators were at the scene.