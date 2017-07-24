At least 5 injured in chainsaw rampage in Swiss town of Schaffhausen: Police

At least five people are injured, two of them seriously, in an attack by an unidentified male suspect in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen, police said on Monday (July 24).

Police have sealed off the old town of Schaffhausen, news portal swisssinfo.ch said, citing law enforcement officials. The perpetrator is still at large.

The owner of a shop in the area told Blick that a man with a chainsaw was walking the streets, and that pedestrians and residents had been asked to leave shops and apartments.

Cindy Beer, a spokeswoman for the regional police, is cited by swissinfo.ch as saying police and ambulances are on the scene and rescue helicopters are circling overhead “in case there are injuries”.

She did not comment further on the situation.

The town of Schaffhausen is about 50km north of Zurich, near the Swiss-German border. It is home to about 35,000 people.

This story is developing.