All-female Afghan orchestra practice Davos performance Capture

DAVOS (REUTERS) - Members of the Zohra orchestra, Afghanistan's first all-female ensemble to perform internationally, have overcome death threats and intimidation on their historic journey to perform at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Orchestra member Zarifa Adiba, 18, says the orchestra hopes to present a positive picture of Afghanistan to the world.

Zafira added: “Zohra ensemble is a totally positive image of Afghanistan to the world. And being one of the member of that and being one of the person who's going to show that picture to the world its its like a dream.”

The 30 members aged between 14 and 20 performed Thursday (Jan 19) wearing red hijab, on Friday they will take part in a closing performance for the Forum.