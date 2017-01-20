8 alive in Italian avalanche hotel miracle

PENNE, ITALY (AFP, REUTERS) - Eight people were found alive on Friday (Jan 20), two days after being buried under a massive avalanche that hit a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy, a Civil Protection official said.

Titti Postiglione told reporters that two of the survivors had already been pulled clear of the snow and debris which destroyed the isolated Hotel Rigopiano on Wednesday. Rescuers were digging to free the remaining six people.

“Finding these people gives us further hope there are other survivors,” Postiglione said.

More than 30 people, including four children, were in the building when the avalanche slammed into it, officials said, reducing much of it to rubble and spreading debris across the valley floor.

Two men who were outside the hotel at the time managed to escape the wall of snow. Officials have confirmed that two bodies have been removed from the site, while Italian media said two more corpses had been located.

One of the survivors found on Friday was a young girl, Deputy Interior Minister Filippo Bubbico said, who is helping coordinate rescue efforts at the scene.

The group were found in the hotel kitchen area which was not crushed by the tonnes of snow that obliterated much of the four-storey building, media said.

Ms Federica Chiavaroli, a junior minister at the justice ministry, confirmed the dramatic development to reporters in the nearby town of Penne, where the rescue effort was being coordinated and some relatives were anxiously awaiting news of missing loved ones.

"Six people have been found alive and they are being pulled out," the minister told AFP.

Most of the guests were thought to have been in or around the three-storey hotel's entrance when the avalanche struck late on Wednesday afternoon.

They had been waiting for transport to take them home following earthquakes in the region earlier in the day.

The miraculous news of the survivors emerged as scores of mountain police, fire fighters and other emergency personnel worked round-the-clock shifts in a delicate and desperate hunt for signs of life.

Progress was agonisingly slow with rescuers wary of triggering further movements in the snow piled up on top of the masonry that could endanger anyone still clinging to life under the rubble.

Mr Lorenzo Gagliardi, one of the first mountain police officers to reach the scene on Thursday morning, had earlier recounted the apocalyptic scene waiting for him in an interview with AFPTV.

Two men who had been outside the hotel were found alive in their car but two other people located under the ruins could not be saved.

Mr Gagliardi and his colleagues had trekked for more than 8km through 2m-high snow to get to the hotel around 4am on Thursday.

"There was practically nothing of the building left, just a little white hill," he said.

"The first thing we heard was the hum of a generator that had turned itself on," he said.

"Then we saw this car. It was in an open space 50m from the hotel and the engine was running. It was the only one not swept away by the avalanche.

"Inside there were two men, Giampiero Parete and Fabio Salzetta, still alive thanks to the car's heating." Mr Parete, a 38-year-old chef, told the rescuers that his wife, son and daughter had been in the hotel.

"We were ready to leave at 2pm. We were in the foyer with our bags, we'd paid the bill and were waiting for a snow plough to clear the road," he later told reporters after treatment for hypothermia.

"They told us it would be there at 3pm but for unexplained reasons that was put back to 7pm.

"My wife told me she had a headache so I went to the car to get some pills for her.

"As soon as I got out I felt this wind and then this deafening noise of trees cracking, trunks cascading down the hillside.

"Then the hotel collapsed under this enormous wave of snow and half the mountain. My car was the only thing that escaped, by a few centimetres."