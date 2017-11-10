Embattled Unesco confirms French ex-culture minister Audrey Azoulay as new head

PARIS (AFP) - Unesco member states on Friday approved the nomination of France's former culture minister Audrey Azoulay to head the embattled cultural agency.

The vote was 131 in favour to 19 opposed to the nomination by the agency's board last month of Azoulay, 45, who becomes Unesco's second woman director general.

The change of leadership comes at a tumultuous time for Unesco. Last month the US and Israel last Thursday announced they were quitting the agency after Washington accused it of anti-Israeli bias.

The agency's goals of promoting education and defending human rights have also been hampered in recent years by a lack of funding and disputes between member states.

The US had already cut off all contributions to Unesco's budget in 2011, after Palestine was voted a full member, depriving the agency of nearly a fifth of its budget.