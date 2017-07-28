Mexico breaks its own record for largest torta sandwich

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (REUTERS) - Chefs in Mexico city managed to build a 67-metre long "torta" sandwich, breaking their own record for the fourteenth year running.

Local authorities and establishments created the bread-based masterpiece using more than 60 ingredients - including hundreds of litres of mayonnaise.

Each section of the super torta had a different flavour each representing numerous combinations that local cooks have created over the years.

The world record attempt kicked off a 3-day fair aimed at elevating the status of the Mexican sandwich.

In recent years, the torta has taken a back seat to an increased consumption of mass marketed fast foods.