Mexico breaks its own record for largest torta sandwich

Chefs in Mexico City broke their own record for the world's largest "torta" sandwich which measures 67 metres long.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (REUTERS) - Chefs in Mexico city managed to build a 67-metre long "torta" sandwich, breaking their own record for the fourteenth year running.

Local authorities and establishments created the bread-based masterpiece using more than 60 ingredients - including hundreds of litres of mayonnaise.

Each section of the super torta had a different flavour each representing numerous combinations that local cooks have created over the years.

The world record attempt kicked off a 3-day fair aimed at elevating the status of the Mexican sandwich.

In recent years, the torta has taken a back seat to an increased consumption of mass marketed fast foods.

