At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria: Media

ALGIERS (REUTERS) - At least 100 people were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria on Wednesday (April 11), local media said.

Local news website TSA said 105 people had died, quoting what it called provisional figures from the civil service. A statement from the defence ministry confirming the crash gave no casualty toll.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

This story is developing.