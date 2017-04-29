Wireless@SG unveils automatic login for tablets and laptops at Tech Saturday fair

A new login method for Wireless@SG was announced on Saturday (April 29) at Tech Saturday (Upsized!), a two-day fair.
Published
34 min ago
leowhma@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The 180,000 tablet and laptop users who access the Internet for free through Wireless@SG will now be able to log into the national network automatically, after a one-time set-up process.

The move builds on the automatic login already available on devices, such as mobile phones, that use SIM cards.

This new login method was announced on Saturday (April 29) at Tech Saturday (Upsized!), the two-day fair that kicks off the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Smart Nation Innovations Week.

The event, which showcases local products, services and learning opportunities, is intended to highlight how the tech and media sectors contribute to Singapore's digital economy transformation.

Yaacob Ibrahim tries out the new seamless Wireless@SG registration and login process

It follows closely on the heels of the Government's evaluation of the Smart Nation initiative's progress since its launch in 2014. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said in February "that for all our pushing, we really are not going as fast as we ought to".

Asked about this, Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim told the media: "We might be a bit later than other countries, but I think we have got our act together."

Already, moves are being made to consolidate the digital efforts of different government entities.

For example, from May, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) - a statutory board under Dr Yaacob's ministry - will come under the Prime Minister's Office, along with the Smart Nation Programme Office and technology planning teams from various agencies.

Yaacob Ibrahim giving out prize for 3D printed hat
Hwa Chong's Chen Mingkai collects a $5,000 cheque

Dr Yaacob's afternoon out at the Tech Saturday fair included checking out a retractable, rain-detecting clothes rack meant to help elderly and physically disabled people with laundry, as well as a 3D-printed superhero mascot created by students from the Pathlight School for young people with autism.

He told the media: "At the end of the day, it's not just about the technology. The society must also be ready.

"Technology doesn't have to be complicated - as long as it can help people's lives, right?"

Topics: 

