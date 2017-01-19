Commuters can now pay for public transport with EZ-Link Wearables

SINGAPORE - Instead of paying for public transport and shopping with EZ-Link cards, commuters can now use wearable technology.

A smartwatch and fitness tracker were launched by EZ-Link on Thursday (Jan 19).

Besides being able to use the device as an EZ-Link card, the Garmin vívosmart HR with EZ-Link tracks fitness activity round the clock and receives notifications from your smartphone, while the Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link also tracks fitness activity.

The devices were developed in collaboration with GPS manufacturer Garmin and digital security firm Watchdata Technologies respectively.

"Our vision for EZ-Link Wearables is to give our users new possibilities and freedom, by blending an essential part of their daily journeys - ez-link with different aspects of their lives," said Mr Nicholas Lee, EZ-Link's chief executive officer.

Garmin South Asia's general manager Al Sundoro said: "This collaboration with EZ-Link puts Singapore on the road map as the first country in South-east Asia to offer a contactless payment solution where you can pay for public transport rides with a tap of your wearable on your wrist."

The devices can be used to pay public transport fares and for purchases at more than 30,000 ez-link acceptance points island-wide.

Commuters can buy the Garmin vívosmart HR with EZ-Link for $259 at major retailers in Singapore from the end of March, while the Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link will be available at $42.80 exclusively on My EZ-Link Online Shop from Jan 24, at 11am.