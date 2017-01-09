Two Razer prototypes allegedly stolen at CES 2017

Two prototypes from gaming company Razer were allegedly stolen from its display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

"I've just been informed that two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today," Singaporean CEO and co-founder Tan Min-Liang said on Facebook on Monday (Jan 9) afternoon.

He did not specify what the stolen items were, but Razer had debutted a gaming laptop with three 17-inch 4K displays dubbed Project Valerie at the trade show.

Mr Tan said they have filed the necessary reports and had roped in the show management, and the police to handle the issue.

"We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously - it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us," he wrote.

"Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart."

He also appealed for information from witnesses, and asked anyone with information to write to legal@razerzone.com.

Razer, founded in 2005, is known for its high-end gaming peripherals and laptops.